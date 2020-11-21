Tex-Mex restaurant's new location tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. New Tex-Mex in iffy Dallas location hopes lobster fajitas do the trick. A Tex-Mex restaurant is taking a crack at a North Dallas location where others have not fared so well: The restaurant is Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, the concept from Refined Hospitality Concepts, and it's opening what will be its third location at 8611 Hillcrest Rd., #100. According to a release, it'll open November 23.

2. Top drive-thru holiday light events making spirits brighter in Dallas-Fort Worth. Like the Grinch that it is, coronavirus has stolen many things from us — but it can't dampen our holiday spirit. When it comes to experiencing holiday lights, things are looking merrier and brighter than ever in 2020, thanks to the number of drive-thru Christmas light events that are decking pathways around Dallas-Fort Worth this year.

3. Fancy Italian market Eataly Dallas finally has an opening date. In what is easily the biggest foodie news of the year, if not the century, there's an opening date for Eataly Dallas, the authentic Italian marketplace, which is making its Texas debut at NorthPark Center. And the date is: December 9. They even give a time: 12 noon.

4. Dallas rapper killed, 2 more shot including one rapper-dentist. A spiral of shootings has impacted three rappers in Dallas, resulting in two injuries and one high-profile death. The spree started on November 11, when Dallas rapper Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was gunned down and killed on I-35. Rapper Boosie Badazz was shot two days later after attending a vigil for Mo3. Meanwhile, on November 12, a Dallas rapper who is also a dentist, "Dr. Rose," aka Jerret Rosenborough, was the victim of a shooting.

5. This special-edition roundup of Dallas restaurant news takes the cake. This round of Dallas restaurant news reflects a transitional time, with a few new autumn menus coming in on the tail end of the season, and some early holiday offerings leading the charge on the front end of that season. There's also news of brunch, patios, and a splendiferous limited-edition cake.