Best neighborhood Christmas lights shine in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Want a list of best things to do this weekend? Find that here.

1. Best Dallas-area homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights in 2021. Big Christmas light events where you buy tickets to drive through tunnels, walk through mazes, and raise a cup of cocoa with Santa are fun. But sometimes you just want to pour your own thermos of hot chocolate and hop in the car for a drive around the neighborhood. These residential neighborhoods and individual homes are lighting up with choreographed shows, music, and over-the-top displays that would make Clark Griswold proud.

2. The Star in Frisco reboots with 5 new restaurants and bars. The Star District — the entertainment district at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility at The Star in Frisco — is debuting five new restaurants and bars that include Italian, seafood, Indian, and cocktails, opening in 2022.

3. Dallas police seek shooter driving a black truck with gaudy red rims. In this week's brilliant criminal news, Dallas police were seeking a man who owns an ostentatious vehicle for a shooting on McKinney Avenue in Uptown. According to a release from the Dallas Police Department, there was a shooting on December 12 at approximately 9 pm, which took place in the parking lot of Turkey DAM Restaurant, at 2523 McKinney Ave.

4. 6 new restaurants have opened in Dallas in a remarkable busy spell. After two years of pandemic-induced shrinkage, Dallas is enjoying a revival, with a little boom in restaurant openings — even as the holidays loom, which is not usually an ideal time to open a new place. Here are six restaurants that are newly opened around Dallas.

5. Sprouts supermarket chain gives a big push in Dallas with 4 new stores. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is on a spree in Dallas-Fort Worth with two stores opening soon and two more in the wings. One store is in hiring mode, so the opening is imminent. Another has yet to be built. There are currently 20 Sprouts locations in the DFW area, and 49 across Texas. Here come four more.