Concert News
The Fray beams Summer of Light tour into Texas with stop in Irving
Rock band The Fray will travel across North America in 2026 with their Summer of Light Tour, a journey that will include a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, August 1.
Joined on all dates by special guest Dashboard Confessional, the band will start the tour in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on May 11, hitting 36 cities over the course of almost three months.
In addition to Irving, The Fray will play in Austin on July 29 and Houston on July 31.
The tour is in support of the band's new album, A Light That Waits, which is scheduled for release on March 13. It is the band's first full album in 12 years following a hiatus and departure of original lead vocalist Isaac Slade.
The Fray were a top selling band in the 2000s and 2010s, notching three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including the No. 1 The Fray in 2009. Among their hit songs are "Over My Head (Cable Car)," "How to Save a Life," and "You Found Me."
With guitarist Joe King now also serving as lead vocalist, the band embarked on a 20th anniversary tour for their debut album, How to Save a Life, in 2025, which also included stops in Dallas, Austin, Houston.
Tickets for the tour will first be available via a Citi presale from Tuesday, January 27 at 10 am to Thursday, January 29 at 10 pm.
Fans can also sign up at TheFray.com to access the Seated registration presale beginning on Wednesday, January 28 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, January 30 at 10 am.
SUMMER OF LIGHT TOUR DATES
- May 11 — Moncton, NB — Casino New Brunswick
- May 13 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
- May 15 — London, ON — Centennial Hall
- May 16 — Ottawa, ON — Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- May 19 — Winnipeg, MB — Centennial Concert Hall
- May 21 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place
- May 22 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- May 24 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall
- May 26 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum
- July 10 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- July 11 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park
- July 14 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre
- July 16 — Milwaukee, WI — Landmark Credit Union Live
- July 19 — Great Falls, MT — Voyagers Stadium
- July 23 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre
- July 24 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
- July 25 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- July 27 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
- July 29 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater
- July 31 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
- August 1 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- August 4 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater
- August 5 — Atlanta, GA — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- August 7 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 8 — St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- August 10 — Selbyville, DE — Freeman Arts Pavilion
- August 12 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion
- August 14 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 15 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion
- August 19 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage
- August 20 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
- August 22 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- August 23 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- August 26 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre
- August 28 — Detroit, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- August 29 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island