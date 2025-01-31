Time for Restaurant News
Get these limited-edition dishes quick in this Dallas restaurant news
Life is shorter than you think but nothing goes by more quickly than a limited-edition menu item. And there are plenty of those in this latest roundup of Dallas restaurant news — from a winter pop-up to a special-edition collaboration between Oreo cookies and rock star Post Malone. Don't wait a minute or these may pass you by.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Café Momentum, the award-winning nonprofit restaurant founded by chef Chad Houser that provides paid internships to justice-involved youth ages 15-19, broke ground on a new flagship location in the Wilson Historic District on the Meadows Campus — a hub of 33-plus nonprofits providing arts, education, and health resources, on land donated by The Meadows Foundation. Slated to open in early 2026, the new flagship is poised to become a national destination for learning and innovation, showcasing Café Momentum’s model and inspiring communities to create similar pathways out of justice involvement. Also, a destination for smoked fried chicken, sweet potato hummus, French onion soup, and steak au poivre. In addition to Dallas, there are also locations in Atlanta, Denver, and Pittsburgh.
Crossroads Diner, the breakfast and lunch spot from chef Tom Fleming, has reopened in Plano at 645 Powell Ln., near Plano Parkway and Alma Road. Fleming first opened Crossroads in Dallas in 2010, and became known for its sticky buns, chicken & waffles, biscuits, grits, corn beef hash, breakfast schnitzel, tostadas, and frittata with chorizo. In 2015, it relocated from its original spot on Walnut Hill Avenue to 17194 Preston Rd. in North Dallas, then closed in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Now the sticky buns are back — although on weekends only, to start.
Salad and Go is opening a new location at 4401 Lemmon Ave. on February 19. The restaurant is known for breakfast burritos, bowls, and coffee, or reach for salads and wraps under $8. Ahead of the store’s opening,Salad and Go will donate hundreds of salads and is supporting two area races: Time Travel Half Marathon and Too Cold to Hold Half Marathon.
Tina's Continental, a tiny bar in the historic Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum, closed quietly at the end of 2024. When Tina's opened in April 2023 in a snug 800-square-foot space, it surely seemed like a cool idea, with a small menu of 6 martinis plus 4 batched cocktails — a Vesper Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Negroni — served straight from the freezer at 15 degrees for a velvety-smooth texture.
Eataly's restaurant Terra at NorthPark has launched a winter pop-up called Alpina, featuring a menu of Alpine-inspired brunch items and seasonal drinks. Dishes include a polenta bar, fonduta di formaggio Swiss fondue, patate all’ampezzana sauteed potatoes, and fonduta di cioccolato with strawberries and biscotti for dessert. Drinks include hot toddies and Bombardino, an Italian eggnog. Brunch is Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 am- 3 pm. Starting on February 4, there'll be a Cortina happy hour every Tuesday through Thursday with an $8 small bites menu. The pop up runs through March.
Radici Wood Fired Grill, Italian restaurant from celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, has introduced a pasta hour and brunch service. Pasta hour features an antipasti, pasta dish, and dessert for $30, Wednesday through Sunday from 5-6 pm. Brunch includes dishes like the Amalfi breakfast platter, Sunday gravy pasta, and the tre espressi espresso martini flight. Weekend brunch is Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-2:30 pm.
Overeasy at The Statler is offering heart-shaped red velvet pancakes with a warm cream cheese anglaise for $14, a raspberry mocha latte for $7, or a kir royale for $10. Specials available through the end of February.
HG Sply Co. has launched an evolved menu featuring macronutrients and cleaner ingredients. Refreshed and new items feature the kale salad, seared fish tacos, power mac salad, and charred campfire chicken. They've also reimagined the cocktail menu, using only turbinado, local Sabine Creek raw honey, and organic agave in each cocktail.
Shipley's Do-Nuts has an adorable new non-doughnut item: warm mini beignets fried and dusted with powdered sugar. They're available in packs of four for $2, 12 for $5, and 24 for $10, at participating DFW locations.
White Rhino coffee has a limited-time menu for Valentine’s Day including the love notes latte - a chocolate strawberry latte starting at $5.50 for a small; and the vegan strawberry guava Pop Tart for $6. Available through February 26 at 14 locations across Dallas and Fort Worth.
Black Tap, which has a location in Victory Park, has partnered with NBC's The Voice for a limited-edition crazy shake. It features a strawberry shake decked out with V-shaped cookie, and white chocolate microphone for $16. Available through February 11.
Seasons 52 has a winter menu with three new items: farmhouse chicken soup, black lentil bolognese, and peanut butter chocolate mini. Available through March 3.
Mod Pizza has three new limited-time menu items: Mike's favorite pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, spicy chicken sausage, pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey starting at $9; red velvet no name cake for $3.29; and mega cookie filled with milk chocolate and dark chocolate chunks for $7.
Sheraton Dallas Hotel senior sous chef Ricardo Viesca Gutierrez is the winner of the Vegetarian Division in the 2024 World Food Championships for his smoked vodka sauce. Gutierrez is one of 12 finalists in the competition and faced 300-plus teams of competitors from more than 35 states and 20 countries. He'll go on to compete at the World Food Championships Final Table in March in Bentonville, Arkansas, where he'll battle against the other 11 category winners.
Catbird, Thompson Hotel bar, is launching a bar pop-up program featuring award-winning bars and bartenders. The program will kick off on February 2-3 with Highball Cocktail Bar from Phoenix featuring cocktails like Yuz About It, a shaken Yuzu Midori Sour. The pop-ups will last two days each month. Reservations are recommended for February 2 and required February 3.
Coupes, the Highland Park champagne bar, is extending its happy hour by an hour to 3-6 pm; it previously started at 4 pm. The discount has also increased to 25 percent off bottles of wine on Tuesday-Wednesday.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop has new limited-time breakfast items including the amigas taco with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, sliced Avocados From Mexico, with a side of Árbol Chile salsa; big bacon & chorizo taco with scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a tortilla; and sunrise mimosa, a frozen margarita mixed with grenadine, mango puree, and Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, topped with a dunked bottle of Martini & Rossi sparkling wine. Prices start at $4.29. Available through March 2.
Newk's Eatery has four featured and new items: spicy jalapeño ranch salad, spicy chicken bacon wrap, Newk’s “Q” pizza, and The Italian sandwich. Prices start at $10.49 Available through April 1.
Original Chop Shop has two new menu items: chop-rito chicken bowl, a twist on their burrito bowl with black beans, jasmine rice, corn pico, salsa roja, creamy jalapeño goat cheese spread, white cheddar, and cilantro; and all day breakfast featuring a customizable breakfast bowl. The chop-rito chicken bowl starts at $13.50 and the customizable breakfast bowl is $9.
Dunkin' has new cold foam creamers and a limited edition s'mores creamer on shelves at grocery stores across Dallas-Fort Worth. The cold foam creamers come in two flavors: extra extra and chocolate. They can be layered over hot or iced coffee. Cold foam creamer available in 14-ounce cans for $6, and s’mores creamer is available in 32-ounce bottles for $5.
Oreo has partnered with Texas native artist Post Malone for a salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme cookie. The cookies feature nine embossments curated by Posty. The limited-edition Oreos roll out nationwide, including in DFW stores, on February 3. A 12-count box is $24.
Pressed Juicery, the juice brand, is rolling out its Express Cleanse for hydration, digestive health, and energy, available at Target stores across Dallas. Four juices will be available, including: simple cleanse, greens with ginger, hydration + dragonfruit, and avocado greens. Juices are $20 each.