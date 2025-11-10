All you can Eataly tops best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Dallas food events are slowly-but-surely tiptoeing into the holiday season, which has officially arrived since Thanksgiving is now just two weeks away. (Find our list on where to dine on Turkey Day here.) There's also a Friendsgiving-inspired sip-and-stroll, a winter foodie market, and the biggest party of the year for one gourmet Italian grocer.
Thursday, November 13
Wild Game Dinner at SĒR Steak + Spirits
Exotic five-course tasting menu with wine pairings takes place at SĒR, located atop the Hilton Anatole hotel. Portions from the $225 ticket (plus tax and gratuity) will benefit the Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions. The dinner will run from 6–9 pm.
Spanish Wine Masterclass at Bulla Gastrobar
Be transported to Familia Torres Winery in Spain’s Catalunya region during this class on Spanish wines, which will come paired with Bulla bites. The class comes after a recent trip to Spain by the Bulla Gastrobar team, where Bulla CEO Carlos Centurion accepted the Food & Wines from Spain Award at the San Sebastián Gastronomika Culinary Festival. Tickets are $77 including fees, and the class will run from 6:30–8 pm.
Friday, November 14
All You Can Eataly: Texas Holiday Extravaganza
It’s the biggest party of the year for the Italian gourmet grocer. They'll close to the public for this ticketed event featuring unlimited food, drink, and entertainment – this year with a western holiday twist. There’ll be more than 30 Italian bites, 50 wines, beers, and spirits, holiday-themed specialties like panettone and hot chocolate, country music, DJs, and an ugly sweater contest for a $500 gift card. Tickets start at $125 plus tax and service fee, with entry at 7 or 7:30 pm. Or go VIP for $175 and get early entry at 6 pm plus premium sips and bites and a goodie bag. The party will run until 10 pm.
Saturday, November 15
barre3 + Brunch at Cane Rosso
Neapolitan pizzeria will host at 45-minute barre class at its North Dallas location led by Richardson’s barre3 followed by brunch. The $40 ticket includes the class plus choice of one brunch entrée such as the migas pie or egg white frittata, and one brunch cocktail, including mimosas, bellinis, or the pepperoni Bloody Mary. Check-in begins at 10:30 am with class to follow at 11 am. Bring your own mat.
Winter Market at Sixty Vines
Ease into holiday sipping and shopping during this local vendor market taking place at both the Uptown and Plano locations of Sixty Vines. Also enjoy a hot chocolate bar with boozy and non-alcoholic options, holiday cookie boards, DIY wine charms with purchase of a wine flight, letters to Santa, DJ music, and limited edition Sixty Vines merch. The market will run from 10 am–3 pm.
Troubadour Festival
Now in its fifth year, this Texas barbecue and music festival in Celina features 30 barbecue restaurants plus country music bands on two stages, including headliner Clay Walker along with Braxton Keith, Randall King, and Cody Canada & The Departed. Barbecue participants include Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Hurtado Barbecue, Lockhart Smokehouse, Meat Church, and more. Tickets start at $139 for both the barbecue sampling and the music, with entry at 1 pm for barbecue samples until 3:15 pm. (Food will be available for purchase thereafter.) General admission tickets start at $69. The event will run until 11 pm.
Friendsgiving Sip & Stroll at Toyota Music Factory
Gather the gang to kick off the holiday season at this Thanksgiving-themed sip-and-stroll around Toyota Music Factory. The $35 ticket plus tax and a small fee includes bites and drink samples from 10 stops, including craft cocktails and seasonal beers. The event will run from 5–9 pm.
Taste of Hall at Hall Park Hotel
To celebrate its first anniversary, Hall Park Hotel in Frisco will host an inaugural tasting event featuring live entertainment, festive food stations, and wine, including the debut of the newly released Kathryn Hall cabernet. (Hall Park Hotel is owned by vintner Kathryn Hall and her husband Craig.) Tickets start at $150 plus tax and fees, or go VIP for $180 and enjoy a premium open bar, elevated bites, and elegant lounge seating. The event will run from 6–9 pm.