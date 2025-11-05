Opening News
5 high-profile Dallas restaurant openings all in the same week
Dallas' restaurant scene never sleeps, but every so often a day comes along when things get so busy, you need to make a list. In this case, it's five high-profile restaurants that have all opened within the week. Three out of five involve pizza, but the ones on this list are definitely not your run-of-the-mill pizza joints.
Here are five buzzy restaurants that are all brand new:
Centralé Italia
This brand new concept from veteran restaurateur Patrick Colombo, owner and CEO of Dallas-based hospitality group Restaurant Works (Cru Wine Bar, Princi Italia), just opened in Preston Hollow Village, at Walnut Hill Lane and US-75, in the former Thai restaurant Pakpao, where it's serving wood-fired dishes, Neapolitan-style pizza, pastas, and gelato made in-house. While its sibling Princi Italia specializes in scratch-made Italian fare including house-made pastas and seasonal vegetables, Centralé will be more pizza- and pasta-centered. The signature is Neo-Neapolitan pizza, which Colombo calls "New York artisan pizza meets Neapolitan."
Centrale ItaliaCourtesy
Jakes Greenville
Dallas-based chain featuring burgers, fries, and beer has opened a location on Greenville Ave at the Energy Square development. Known for their double-patty burgers served on signature poppyseed buns, they preceded the "better burger" trend by making a burger that was better than fast-food, with attention to detail like hand-cut fries. They were also ahead of their time on other now-popular trends such as a big selection of beer, which they serve in giant 18-ounce frosty schooners; and a firm commitment to patios, which have become an essential accessory. Founded in 1985, they now have 13 locations across North Texas, including Addison, Lake Highlands, Frisco, Flower Mound, and Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
Pizzana
Small L.A.-based pizza chain from the founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes has opened a location at Dallas' Preston Forest Shopping Center — the second location in Dallas, following the first which opened on Knox St. in November 2022. The Knox location is small so this should be a welcome backup. Described as neo-Neopolitan, Pizzana's pizza is made with a dough that's fermented for 48 hours and cooked in a wood-burning oven. It has a more crispy crust than traditional Neapolitan, with toppings that range from traditional such as a Margherita to Pizzana originals such as cacio e pepe pizza.
Prince St. Pizza
New York pizza concept known for Sicilian-style square pies has opened its first restaurant in Texas at 2820 N. Henderson Ave., in the former Fireside Pies, which closed in 2023. Prince St. was founded in 2012 by brothers Frank and Dominic Morano, using family recipes for their Sicilian squares as well as Neapolitan-style pizza. Sicilian-style pizza is a homey take on pizza, served as a square or rectangle, with a thick focaccia-like crust, light and fluffy on top and crisp on the bottom, with rich sauce and cheese that melts into the dough. The signature is the Spicy Spring, with fra diavolo sauce and thick-cut pepperoni cups whose edges curl up as the pizza bakes. The pizzas are nearly all available by the slice as well as a whole pie, at about $6 to $7 per slice.
The Tavern Collective
Modern public house concept based in Vancouver has opened its first U.S. location within the Sandman Signature Las Colinas Hotel & Suites. The Tavern Collective began as a reimagination of the classic public house — with steampunk-inspired décor, retro playlists, cocktails, shareable bites, and arcade games. It's from Northland Properties, run by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who has also brought the glossy Moxie's Grill & Bar sports-bar chain to DFW. The Tavern Collective's menu features elevated pub classics alongside globally influenced signature mains, such as Cashew Butter Chicken and Jambalaya, as well as Detroit-style pizzas, loaded burgers, shareable appetizers, cocktails, and a big selection of beers.