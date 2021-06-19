Tom Landry's home scores big in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Tom Landry home for sale near Dallas' Preston Hollow is an oasis of nature. A former home of legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry and his wife Alicia, located near the moneyed intersection of Bluffview and Preston Hollow, is on the market. The house was built in 1952 and is at the end of a small, heavily wooded, secluded cul de sac off Inwood Road. The asking price is $2,999,000.

2. Final chapter for Barnes & Noble store at North Dallas shopping center. A North Dallas bookstore closed last weekend, after 15 years: The Barnes & Noble located at Preston Royal Village closed for good, due to an inability to come to terms with the landlord. According to a staffer, the store's final day was Sunday, June 13.

3. Dallas' NorthPark Center trades out one burger & fries joint for another. Famous burgers are headed for NorthPark Center: Dallas' most upscale shopping center will welcome a location of Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain, where it will open at 8687 N. Central Expwy. #2400. It'll open in the food court on the second floor, where it's going into the space previously occupied by Sonic Drive-in.

4. New store from massive discount chain lures Dallas bargain hunters. A new store that specializes in liquidations is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Quicklotz Liquidations, it's opening what it calls a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in Hurst, at the Northeast Mall at 1101 Melbourne Rd. It's a bargain-hunters expedition with 50,000+ items on any given day.

5. Downtown Dallas' AT&T Discovery District unveils buzzy slate of eateries. The buzzy AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas is ready to unwrap its tasty lineup of restaurants. Called The Exchange at the AT&T District, it's a 26,700-square-foot food hall, with 16 eateries featuring some of the city’s most beloved chefs and operators. It officially opens to the public on Friday, June 25.