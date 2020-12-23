These are 8 best things to do in Dallas on Christmas weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time over Christmas weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

For the best restaurants to take holiday guests, click here. For the most spectacular Christmas light displays around town, click here.

Wednesday, December 23

Holiday events galore

There is no shortage of in-person, drive-thru, and virtual holiday events to see, and most of them will be available every day this weekend. Options include The Trains at NorthPark, SnowDay Dallas, Holiday at the Arboretum, Lone Star Christmas, Luminova Holidays, Radiance!, Prairie Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Dallas Zoo Lights, In the Bleak Midwinter, The Nutcracker, and more.

Dinosaur Drive-Thru

Taking place in the parking lot at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, Dinosaur Drive-Thru features over 60 animatronic dinosaurs. Throughout the 45-minute show, visitors will stay in their vehicles to see dinosaurs displayed in chronological order, which will go along with an interactive audio tour guide describing all of the interesting facts, and some jokes, about each dinosaur, in both English and Spanish. The show will take place on various days through January 10.

Veracruz Cafe presents Oak Cliff's Holiday Cocktail Stroll

The Oak Cliff Holiday Cocktail Stroll takes place at participating venues in Bishop Arts and Trinity Groves every Wednesday in December. Participants can enjoy one complimentary holiday cocktail at each restaurant and discounted food and drinks all night. Venues will include Veracruz Cafe (check-in point), Chimichurri, Avoeatery, and Holy Crust. There will be complimentary shuttle service from Bishop Arts to Trinity Groves every 30 minutes.

Uptown Players presents Helen Holy's Holiday Streaming Spectacular

Wednesday is the final day to stream Uptown Players' special holiday edition of Sister Helen Holy’s 701 club, starring Paul J. Williams as his most popular "altar" ego, Sister Helen Holy of the First Southern Fried Self-Satisfied ‎"Babatist" Church. The production is a mix of holiday music, news, scripture interpretation, special guest performances, and interviews. Once activated, the video must be viewed by December 24.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Cyrus Chestnut Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas

The holidays don't officially arrive until you hear Vince Guaraldi's classic score from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Virtuosic and playful, pianist Cyrus Chestnut infuses these classic charts with his soulful sound. The concert, taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center, will include favorites like "Linus and Lucy," "Christmas Time is Here," "O Tannenbaum," and more.

Theatre Three presents Twas the Night at Theatre Three

In hopes of sharing a little holiday cheer from afar, the Theatre Three team has arranged an evening full of festive illustrations, heartwarming musical performances by Cherish Robinson and Sammy Rat Rios, and a reading of a holiday classic by Emily Gray from the Theatre Three stage. Viewers should consider each viewing opportunity as a performance that begins at the published time; videos must be accessed within 30 minutes of the start times for each show. There will be performances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday, December 27

Dallas Museum of Art presents "To Be Determined" closing day

After three months on display, "To Be Determined" will close at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition explores individual and collective meanings through works of art, sacred objects, and design. Drawing from the museum’s encyclopedic collection, including 13 new acquisitions and three major paintings by Dallas-based artists, the exhibition juxtaposes works from across time, geography, and cultures, from the 13th century to the present day, to trace how the resonance of art can shift when presented in new contexts and as viewers imbue them with their own personal meanings.

Dallas Children's Theater presents Heroes for the Pages

Dallas Children’s Theater's three-week free virtual series, which provides families with a chance to learn more about three December holidays and the children’s book authors who have written about them, will come to a close with an event highlighting author Donna L. Washington’s book L’il Rabbit’s Kwanzaa. The show will include a singalong, author Q&A, and a feature on the hero’s culture.