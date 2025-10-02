Weekend Event Planner
These are the 20 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
There are so many great events happening across Dallas this weekend (in addition to the ongoing State Fair of Texas) that we're breaking with format to list them by category instead of date. The abundance includes offerings in music, Halloween, theater, festivals, dance, museums, monster trucks, and, for good measure, a great CultureMap event.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out the calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
CultureMap Dallas presents The Tailgate
In a category of its own is CultureMap's annual Tailgate event, an all-out celebration of Dallas sports and the fans who cheer for them. Former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland, who helped lead the team to the 2010 and 2011 World Series, will be on hand to greet fans for the first hour of the event, 12-1 pm. While the Cowboys play at the Jets on the big screen, guests can savor sports-inspired bites from favorite restaurants, sip on premium cocktails, bid on memorabilia from Texas sports legends, and find out who wins the Top Taco Tournament (there's still time to vote your favorite to victory). The event takes place at The Empire Room on Sunday, October 5.
Music
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Haydn & Mahler"
In this Dallas Symphony Orchestra program, Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 will feature soprano Sofia Formina. Music Director Fabio Luisi also leads the vivacious “Oxford” Symphony, composed on the occasion of Haydn’s receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree at that university and conducting the work after the ceremony. There will be performances on October 2 and 5 at the Meyerson Symphony Center.
Lukas Nelson in concert
It can't be easy being the son of a legendary singer like Willie Nelson, but Lukas Nelson has been able to carve out his own space in the music industry. For 16 years he led Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, a country rock band that had some minor success. He also collaborated with Lady Gaga on the A Star is Born soundtrack, for which he won a Grammy. Now he's branched off on his own with his debut solo album, American Romance, in support of which he'll play at Majestic Theater on October 2.
Jon Batiste in concert
Musician Jon Batiste was well-known in jazz circles early in his career, but when he and his band, Stay Human, became the in-studio band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2015, he became even bigger. His 2021 album We Are was the surprise winner for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, pushing his profile even higher. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on October 5 as part of The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America in support of his 2024 album, Beethoven Blue.
Halloween events
Fever presents Forest of Shadows: An Immersive Dark Tale
Joining the various area haunted houses this Halloween season is Forest of Shadows, which invites visitors down a dark path of mystery and fright. Guests will enter an immersive, strange world where illusions twist reality, echoes surround them, and hidden figures linger beyond sight. Created by Moment Factory, the studio behind Astra Lumina, the one-of-a-kind journey of light and sound delivers a spine-tingling experience. The event, which opens on October 2, runs through November 2 at Trinity Forest Adventure Park.
Theater
Rover Dramawerks presents Going Wild
When Meredith’s husband Beau is tired of keeping up with their lawn, she decides to let it go wild with a natural garden, much to the chagrin of the neighborhood homeowner’s association. But when she becomes a spokesperson for the environmental group Green Future, the last thing she expects is for the FBI to take notice. The production runs through October 11 at Cox Playhouse in Plano.
Lewisville Playhouse presents Young Frankenstein
The grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. The production runs through October 19 at Lewisville Playhouse.
Art Centre Theatre presents Misery
Misery follows novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The production runs October 3-19 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano.
Dallas Theater Center presents Noises Off
Noises Off is a play-within-a-play that plunges the audience into the chaotic world of Nothing’s On, a fictional touring production tormented by backstage romances and onstage blunders. From flubbed lines to slamming doors, the play features the hilarious unraveling of a troupe of eccentric actors. The production runs October 3-26 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Phantom of the Opera
Phantom of the Opera is another one of Pocket Sandwich Theatre's infamous popcorn-tossing melodramas, an over-the-top comedy version of the famed Gothic horror novel and opera ghost. Phantom has been done in numerous genres, the most well-known being the lavish production by Andrew Lloyd Webber. This version is a lot less lavish, much funnier, a whole lot cheaper, and the audience gets to throw popcorn at the actors. The production runs October 3-November 15 at Pocket Sandwich Theater in Carrollton.
Lakeside Community Theatre presents cleaVage
CleaVage is a world premiere laugh-out-loud new musical comedy about the rise, fall, and rebound of silicone gel breast implants. Conceived by Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Ron Friedman and co-written with Laura Goodenow, the show takes the little-known history of breast implants and blows it up to larger-than-life proportions through song, dance, and unflinching comedy. The production runs October 3-18 at Lakeside Community Theatre in The Colony.
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents National Pastime
National Pastime is a charming and fast-paced musical comedy with a vintage twist. Local radio station WZBQ is the heartbeat of the community, but barely staying afloat. Owner Barry Landis hatches a wild plan: fabricate broadcasts of a fictional, undefeated baseball team. The made-up games become an unexpected hit, turning the sleepy town into a hotbed of baseball fandom and media buzz. The production runs October 3-18 at McKinney Performing Arts Center.
The Core Theatre presents Inferno: Fire at The Cocoanut Grove, 1942
On November 28, 1942, a deadly fire tore through the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing nearly 500 people. Inferno: Fire at The Cocoanut Grove, 1942 explores the events of that tragic night, the heroism shown in the face of disaster, and the lasting changes in fire safety laws that followed. The production runs October 3-19 at The Core Theatre in Richardson.
Festivals
Aviation Discovery Fest
The Commemorative Air Force’s Aviation Discovery Fest offers an opportunity to celebrate and experience the wonder of flying. The event includes cockpit tours and rides on vintage aircraft, as well as kid-friendly hands-on projects, educational exhibits, food trucks, and more. More than 20 historic aircraft will be present, and rides will be available on numerous iconic aircraft. The event takes place on October 3 and 4 at Dallas Executive Airport.
Dallas Fan Festival
The Dallas Fan Festival offers the ultimate playground for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. Highlights include celebrity photo ops and meet-and-greets, opportunities to interact with comic book creators, shopping, and more. Celebrity guests scheduled to appear include Glenn Morshower (24, Transformers), Ed Begley, Jr., William Daniels, Sam Jones (Flash Gordon), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes, Jr., Francois Chau, Kenn Scott, and Robbie Rist (stars from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and more. The event takes place on October 4 and 5 at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.
Cottonwood Art Festival
The semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival, which has been a part of Richardson life for over 50 years, features over 240 artists exhibiting their museum-quality work. The artists compete in 14 categories including mixed media, ceramics, digital, drawings/pastels, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metalwork, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood. There will also be performances by local bands. The festival takes place on October 4 and 5 at Cottonwood Park in Richardson.
Tacos and Beats Festival
The inaugural Tacos and Beats Festival combines the soul of urban music culture with the spice of Texas’ taco and music scene. Attendees can indulge in a curated selection of the best taco vendors and food trucks in the region while also enjoying performances by Keyshia Cole, Rick Ross, Jeremih, Fat Joe, and Tejano Queen Forever, a Selena tribute band. The festival takes place on October 4 at Little Elm Park.
Dance
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DanceAfrica
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's annual DanceAfrica event features the joyful spirit of traditional and contemporary African dance coming to life on stage to the pulse of live drums and performances by all five of their dance companies, along with special guests. Guests are invited to stay after the show for the communal Bantaba, a vibrant dance experience that brings together cultures and generations. The event takes place on October 3 and 4 at Moody Performance Hall.
Exhibitions
Arlington Museum of Art presents "Game of Thrones: The Exhibition"
Continuing in their series of pop culture-related exhibitions, the Arlington Museum of Art will open "Game of Thrones: The Exhibition" on October 4. It features more than 60 meticulously crafted costumes from all eight seasons of the HBO series. From Daenerys Targaryen’s regal dragon-scale gowns to Jon Snow’s battle-worn Night’s Watch gear, the collection highlights the vision and detail of the show’s award-winning costume designer and other specialty artisans. The exhibition will remain on display through April 5, 2026.
Monster truck extravaganza
Monster Jam
At Monster Jam, fans can cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers perform high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts. The event, taking place on October 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will feature the newest Monster Jam truck, Tech Deck Wreck Deck. Inspired by the world of skateboarding, the truck treats the stadium like a massive skatepark, catching big air like it's hitting a vert ramp, stomping landings, and going for the coolest tricks.