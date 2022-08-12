H-E-B supermarket chain is opening another store in Dallas-Fort Worth

In news that everyone loves, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening another location in Dallas-Fort Worth: specifically, Mansfield, south of Fort Worth.

Located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street, this is a big deal because it will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County.

"We are excited to officially announce that H-E-B is coming to Mansfield," says H-E-B Executive VP Juan-Carlos Rück. "We look forward to providing this dynamic and growing city with the best H-E-B has to offer."

Additional details will be shared at the store’s groundbreaking, which is expected early next year.

The new store builds on the company’s growing presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in North Texas.

In the Dallas area, they've already annouced stores opening in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and Allen, as well as hosting a hiring event for Plano and McKinney in July. Soon, very soon, we will all be able to buy a bag of their house-brand tortilla chips, just the perfect thickness and amount of salt.

In June, some excitement was generated when it was mistakenly leaked that a store might be opening in Tarrant County at Parkside at Alliance Town Center. An H-E-B spokesperson confirmed that the company owns land there but had no immediate plans to build a store.

They've also recently bought land in Prosper and Rockwall. Someone needs to do an H-E-B treasure map with all the locations they currently own.

Fort Worth is actually surrounded by towns with H-E-B stores including Burleson, Granbury, Cleburne, Corsicana, Ennis, Hudson Oaks (the most recent opening), Stephenville, and Waxahachie. Just none inside Tarrant County.

In a statement, Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans calls his city the perfect home for H-E-B, although surely he seems biased.

"For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much desired business to Mansfield," Mayor Evans says. "With our growing economy and invested community, Mansfield is the perfect home for the first H-E-B location in southeast Tarrant County and we are excited about the continued economic growth coming to our city and the entire southeast Tarrant County region."