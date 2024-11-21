Weekend Event Planner
These are the 15 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
The weekend before Thanksgiving is when the holiday season really kicks into high gear, and this year features themed events like a major concert, a cirque performance, multiple local festivals, three local theater productions, and a dance production. Other non-holiday choices include three comedians, two country concerts, a symphony concert, a block party in Deep Ellum, and another dance production.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, November 21
Mariah Carey in concert
Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," comes to Dallas as part of her Christmas Time tour, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas and its iconic single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show, taking place at American Airlines Center, will feature Carey's holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers. (Concert-goers can pop over to the Mariah Carey-themed holiday bar at Virgin Dallas Hotel, too.)
MagicSpace Entertainment presents A Magical Cirque Christmas
The entertainers of A Magical Cirque Christmas will showcase a winter wonderland journey, immersing the audience in the spirit of the season. The show, featuring a cast of acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists, will take place at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Improv Addison presents Margaret Cho
Comedian Margaret Cho has always been the Agent Provocateur of stand-up. Never one to shy away from a taboo topic, she considers no subjects off limits. Her socially aware, no-holds-barred brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader and a tolerant teacher to those with open minds and open hearts. She'll perform five times through Saturday at Improv Addison.
Dwight Yoakam in concert
Country singer Dwight Yoakam didn't hit it big until he was 30, but the success he's had in the past 30+ years made up for the lack in the first half of his life. He's released 18 albums in his career, and only a handful of those failed to reach the top 10 on the country charts. He'll play at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie in support of his new album, Brighter Days, joined by Joshua Ray Walker.
Friday, November 22
Holiday events
In addition to the special one-off holiday performances, the Dallas-area will have a number of holiday events start their run this weekend. Starting on Friday will be Snowday and Santaland at Galleria Dallas, Texas Christkindl Market at Texas Live in Arlington, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Dallas Zoo Lights, and Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park in Addison will begin on Saturday. For a big list of best Christmas lights, check out this story.
Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour
Comedian Charlie Berens has hosted his weekly comedic online news show, The Manitowoc Minute since 2017. In addition to creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms, he’s also traveled the country with three stand-up comedy tours. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents A Christmas Carol
In A Christmas Carol, the timeless story by Charles Dickens, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the true meaning and spirit of Christmas by ghosts who show him his own past and present. He is also shown what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways. McKinney Repertory Theatre will present its annual holiday production at McKinney Performing Arts Center through December 14.
Garland Civic Theatre presents A Tuna Christmas
A Tuna Christmas follows radio station news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie as they report on local holiday activities in Tuna, Texas, including the town's annual Christmas Yard Display Contest. The play includes 24 characters, including DiDi, the owner of the local ammunition shop; Petey, an animal lover; and Charlene, an angst-ridden young actress. There will be three performances through Sunday at Granville Arts Center in Garland.
Kacey Musgraves in concert
Country singer Kacey Musgraves is one of the must successful female singers in the genre in the last 10 years. All five of her studio albums, including 2024's Deeper Well, have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, and the top 4 on the overall Billboard 200. Her third album, Golden Hour, earned her the distinction of being only the third artist to take home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. Befitting her stature, she'll play at American Airlines Center on both Friday and Saturday.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Beethoven and Mozart"
Italian violinist Francesca Dego joins Music Director Fabio Luisi and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, a magisterial creation of dramatic impact some violinists have dubbed their “Mount Everest.” Mozart’s regal “Jupiter” Symphony, aptly named for the king of the gods, with drums and trumpets lending a stately feel, set a crown upon the composer’s symphonic output. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Saturday, November 23
Deep Ellum Block Party
Polyphonic Spree and Raekwon (of the Wu-Tang Clan) will headline the Deep Ellum Block Party, a culturally immersive community bash. With an eclectic mix of genres spanning from blues and punk to cumbia and beyond, the Block Party will reflect Deep Ellum’s vast variety of musical talent that can be experienced across the district’s over 25 venues every week of the year. The day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, antique cars, a family zone, and other activities. Elm Street will be blocked for the daylong event.
Dallas Children's Theater presents A Charlie Brown Christmas
At A Charlie Brown Christmas, audiences can discover the meaning of Christmas, or experience the nostalgia of childhood, while sharing laughs with the Peanuts Gang along the way. As a live combo fills hearts with music, merriment, and warmth, the story based on the Charles Schulz classic special is here just in time for the holidays. The production runs through December 22 at Dallas Children's Theater.
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will highlight an international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Audiences will be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets, and handcrafted sets and costumes. There will be two performances on Saturday at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love
Mark Morris Dance Group's The Look of Love is a heartfelt homage to the chart-topping songs of the late Burt Bacharach, a towering figure of popular music. Bacharach’s melodies and unique orchestrations soar with influences from jazz, to rock and Brazilian music, while his longtime lyricist Hal David provides unsentimental, often bittersweet, lyrics. The one-night-only performance takes place at Winspear Opera House.
Sunday, November 24
Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour
After over 35 years as a touring stand-up comedian, Lewis Black is parking his tour bus for good, marking the end of his world touring career. Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.